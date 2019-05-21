The Hawkins Moms Are Super Thirsty For Lifeguard Billy Hargrove In New Stranger Things 3 Trailer

May 21, 2019
Miles In The Morning
stranger_things

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

It looks like things are really starting to heat up in season 3 of Stranger Things. And we don't just mean the activity coming from the upsidedown.

Netflix dropped a new trailer for the popular series on Monday. This season it's summertime in Hawkins, Indiana. And let's just say sun's out, guns out! While there's no sign of the demogorgon, the moms certainly seem ready to pounce on new lifeguard Billy Hargrove. Just look at that curly mullet bouncin' when he walks.

Clearly the moms don't know what a jerk Billy really is.

Tags: 
Stranger Things
season 3
new trailer
Netflix
billy hargrove
swimming pool
moms

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes