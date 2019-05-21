The Hawkins Moms Are Super Thirsty For Lifeguard Billy Hargrove In New Stranger Things 3 Trailer

It looks like things are really starting to heat up in season 3 of Stranger Things. And we don't just mean the activity coming from the upsidedown.

Netflix dropped a new trailer for the popular series on Monday. This season it's summertime in Hawkins, Indiana. And let's just say sun's out, guns out! While there's no sign of the demogorgon, the moms certainly seem ready to pounce on new lifeguard Billy Hargrove. Just look at that curly mullet bouncin' when he walks.

Video of Stranger Things 3 | Summer in Hawkins | Netflix

Clearly the moms don't know what a jerk Billy really is.