Netflix Just Dropped Real Ted Bundy Tapes
Attention all true crime fans!!! This is an important announcement! Netflix just dropped REAL Ted Bundy tapes!!!
Ok settle down. This documentary is called Conversation with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. The limited series follows a woman who actually encountered Ted Bundy, but managed to escape. The story is 100% real. You actually get to hear from ted Bundy himself.
Of course we're excited, however, that's not everyone's opinion. There are some out there who think the documentary is in poor taste.
Really disgusted with Netflix presenting its ‘ Ted Bundy tapes’ w/ a ‘don’t watch it alone!’ teaser.— Matt Carr (@MattCarr55) January 24, 2019
This is a real killer motherfuckers, not Freddy fucking Krueger.
The women he killed were real women. Someone’s mothers, sisters and daughters.
This isn’t entertainment.
Ok, maybe it's just this guy. Here are some of the people who are super excited about.
Ted Bundy tapes on Netflix, here we go pic.twitter.com/b1Bhpk053K— Tellie (@Chaantellie) January 24, 2019
The Ted Bundy tapes is now on Netflix. My serial killer obsessed ass is living right now pic.twitter.com/o7uMQvUcmo— Moyoo•♥ (@MoAdey_x) January 24, 2019
.@netflix: “Don’t watch the Ted Bundy Tapes alone.”— kalecartel (@kalecartel) January 24, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/geoHvQ9IJt
Time to Netflix and get lost in Ted Bundy tapes!!!! pic.twitter.com/zUzyz3YJrd— KristinDeLuciaMorgan (@kmorgan76) January 24, 2019
Happy binging!