Attention all true crime fans!!! This is an important announcement! Netflix just dropped REAL Ted Bundy tapes!!!

Ok settle down. This documentary is called Conversation with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. The limited series follows a woman who actually encountered Ted Bundy, but managed to escape. The story is 100% real. You actually get to hear from ted Bundy himself.

Video of Conversation with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes | Clip: The Abduction [HD> | Netflix

Of course we're excited, however, that's not everyone's opinion. There are some out there who think the documentary is in poor taste.

Really disgusted with Netflix presenting its ‘ Ted Bundy tapes’ w/ a ‘don’t watch it alone!’ teaser.



This is a real killer motherfuckers, not Freddy fucking Krueger.



The women he killed were real women. Someone’s mothers, sisters and daughters.



This isn’t entertainment. — Matt Carr (@MattCarr55) January 24, 2019

Ok, maybe it's just this guy. Here are some of the people who are super excited about.

Ted Bundy tapes on Netflix, here we go pic.twitter.com/b1Bhpk053K — Tellie (@Chaantellie) January 24, 2019

The Ted Bundy tapes is now on Netflix. My serial killer obsessed ass is living right now pic.twitter.com/o7uMQvUcmo — Moyoo•♥ (@MoAdey_x) January 24, 2019

Time to Netflix and get lost in Ted Bundy tapes!!!! pic.twitter.com/zUzyz3YJrd — KristinDeLuciaMorgan (@kmorgan76) January 24, 2019

Happy binging!