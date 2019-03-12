New "Aladdin" Trailer Gives Us More Genie, And Our First Glimpse At "A Whole New World"

March 12, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Aladdin Lamp, Brown Fur
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Earlier today, Disney dropped the newest trailer for its live-action adaptation of Aladdin.

The first trailer had everybody talking, but unfortunately it was mostly about how creepy Will Smith's Genie was.

Hopefully, this latest look will do enough to assuage people's concerns, but beyond that, we finally have our first glimpses at some the songs that will be performed in the film, including "Friend Like Me," and "A Whole New World."

Check it out below!

The film comes out in theaters May 24!

Via io9

Tags: 
Aladdin
Disney
Will Smith
Genie
A Whole New World
movies
Film
live-action

Recent Podcast Audio
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes