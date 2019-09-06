New Freddie Mercury Box Set Includes Songs, Videos, And Spoken Word Pieces

September 6, 2019
Yesterday, we all celebrated what would have been Freddie Mercury’s 73rd birthday.

To mark the occasion, Never Boring is releasing a curated selection of Mercury’s work that includes music, visuals, and spoken word pieces from the duration of Mercury’s career.

The box set will consist of three CDs with 32 tracks, a Blu-ray and DVD featuring 12 promo videos, and a hardback book.  It will be available for purchase October 11.

