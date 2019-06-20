New Law Means Stealing Packages Off Porches In Texas Is A Felony

June 20, 2019
Porch pirates, beware!

If you swipe a package that doesn’t belong to you off of a porch that doesn’t belong to you, you could be facing some extreme charges.

Governor Abbott officially signed House Bill 37 into law, making it a felony to steal mail and packages from someone’s property.  

Before, anyone convicted of stealing package is prosecuted as if it were a shoplifting, with a Class C Misdemeanor ticket or a Class B Misdemeanor charge.

Now, under the new law, if a thief steals from less than 10 people they will face a state felony charge, if they steal from between 20 and 50 people it’s a second-degree felony, and if they steal from more than 50 people, they would face first-degree felony charges.

The new law will go into effect September 1.

Via CBS DFW

