Just Watching The Movie Spider-Man Can Help Fight Arachnophobia

April 25, 2019
The Spider-Man movie might help you with your arachnophobia. 

New research from a couple of universities in Israel finds that people who watch the Spider-Man movies can help their symptoms of a fear of spiders. The researchers claim that the Spider-Man films helped cut spider fears by 20 percent in those test subjects, compared to people who watched nature films featuring spiders.

The same results came for people who have a fear of ants, when they watched Marvel's Ant-Man films.
 

