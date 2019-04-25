Just Watching The Movie Spider-Man Can Help Fight Arachnophobia

The Spider-Man movie might help you with your arachnophobia.

New research from a couple of universities in Israel finds that people who watch the Spider-Man movies can help their symptoms of a fear of spiders. The researchers claim that the Spider-Man films helped cut spider fears by 20 percent in those test subjects, compared to people who watched nature films featuring spiders.

The same results came for people who have a fear of ants, when they watched Marvel's Ant-Man films.

