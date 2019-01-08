Smiling In Your Yearbook Picture Could Lead To A Happier Marriage

Believe it or not, but your yearbook picture could be a good indicator of how good you are at marriage.

Think back to your high school pic...did you smile? If you answered yes, you're more likely to have a happy marriage.

According to psychology professor Matthew Hertenstein of DePauw University, smiling in your yearbook picture means you're more likely to stay married. The findings come after Hertenstein asked people to bring in their yearbook pictures and childhood photos. Then he asked if they had ever been divorced.

The conclusion? The more stoic the photo, the more likely for divorce. And for those of you doing the half-smile? Well, odds are you'll have an affair. You can read more of the science-y stuff HERE.

Now, how did Miles in the Morning do on this one? What do Jeff, David, and Rebekah's photos say about them? Well, let's have a look!

Let's start with Jeff.

On to David Rancken.

And Rebekah!

If you're feeling up to it, you can check out the rest of the KLUV crew HERE!