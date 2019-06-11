New Toy Story 4 Toys "Fall Asleep" When They Hear Someone's Coming

June 11, 2019
Buzz_lightyear

(Photo by Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS/Sipa USA)

To infinity and beyond!!!!! At least until the humans show up!

We are roughly 10 days away from Toy Story 4!!! Sure it's a kid's movie, but let's be real the parents want to see it just as much as their kids. That's the beauty of Disney, the entire family can enjoy their movies. And now, we can all enjoy their toys!

In the wake of Toy Story 4, there's a new toy line! Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang got an upgrade! The sit upright, talk, and when they sense someone's coming, they fall asleep! It's just like in the movie!

This makes me laugh hard. And I love it even more that Forky doesn’t get it. @toystory

A post shared by Tony Hale (@mrtonyhale) on

Yep, just take our money.

