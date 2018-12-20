Newlyweds Stop Reception And Treat Entire Wedding Party To Toys For Tots Shopping Spree At Target

December 20, 2018
Brad and Jessica Bond had just finished their first dance when they told the friends and family gathered at their wedding that it was time for a little break.

Well, they went on a little more than a break.  They informed their guests that everybody would be packing in and heading to a nearby Target, so the couple could take care of another matter incredibly important to their hearts.  

Their relationship began seven years ago, after they met at Target while individually shopping for Toys for Tots.  All these years later, they still go out and find gifts for those in need.  Brad said, "We'll start shopping clearance toys, usually around September-October, and we just stockpile them in our garage."  So on their special day, Brad and Jessica handed each of their guests a $10 gift card, and told them to buy whatever they wanted for Toys for Tots.  The store manager who arranged the surprise even donated a cart full of toys.

This little trip even was a surprise to Jessica, who found out about Brad's plan at the same time everybody else did!  She says she feels even more certain that she found Mr. Right.  "I absolutely love it.  I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

Via WFTV

