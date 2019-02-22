Nick Jonas Did An Impromptu Cover Of "Shallow" On Instagram

February 22, 2019
A Star Is Born is up for several Oscars this Sunday. The hit song "Shallow" which was written in part by Lady Gaga is probably a safe bet for bringing home the golden statue. Honestly, it's just a good song! so good, it already has two covers!

Hot on the heels of Kelly Clarkson's "Shallow" rendition, we now have Nick Jonas' version. He went a little more low budget with a quick black and white home video on Instagram, recorded by his beautiful wife Priyanka Chopra. Check out his acoustic version of "Shallow".

Ok, that's a pretty great version. What do you think? Better than Gaga and Bradley Cooper?

