What Happened To The Nickelodeon Headquarters? Where's The Fun?

It's truly a sad, sad day. Our friends at Nickelodeon have gone and grown up on us.

Real quick, let's relive the good ole days...the nineties. Back when Nickelodeon was all about bright colors and excessive amounts of slime. Remember the actual Nick headquarters? The building itself was crazy fun!

Well, get ready to die a little inside. Nickelodeon has done away with their multicolored exterior. For WHITE paint! Seriously, boring white paint!

What happened? Where's the fun? We can't deal.