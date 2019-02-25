People Are Loving Nike's New "Dream Crazier" Ad

February 25, 2019
Miles In The Morning
serena_williams

(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

On Sunday night, Nike unveiled a brand new ad during the Oscars. Voiced by tennis pro Serena Williams, this ad is 100% girl power! The ad invites women to "Dream Crazier".

The new campaign features a lot of female athletes throughout history doing great things that were once deemed "crazy". Including Serena Williams who,

"win 23 grand slams, have a baby, and then come back for more."

Needless to say, but people are loving it! Here are just a few of the responses...

Yes! Let's get to it crazy ladies!

 

Nike
Ad
dream crazier
serena williams
OSCARS

