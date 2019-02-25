People Are Loving Nike's New "Dream Crazier" Ad

On Sunday night, Nike unveiled a brand new ad during the Oscars. Voiced by tennis pro Serena Williams, this ad is 100% girl power! The ad invites women to "Dream Crazier".

The new campaign features a lot of female athletes throughout history doing great things that were once deemed "crazy". Including Serena Williams who,

"win 23 grand slams, have a baby, and then come back for more."

Video of Nike - Dream Crazier

Needless to say, but people are loving it! Here are just a few of the responses...

Well done Nike! And Serena! A near ace of a commercial. #dreamcrazier pic.twitter.com/ZvhY8xwMEd — Gevvie Stone (@gevgevs) February 25, 2019

This is what crazy looks like! Be the craziest MFs you can! ------------Nike - Dream Crazier https://t.co/frtGQkBkYA via @YouTube — Queen in the North -- (@itsquirkygirl) February 25, 2019

I’ve heard that I’m “crazy” for wanting a full career with 4 kids...

Crazy for questioning the male status quo...

Crazy for being so frank on this platform...



Starting to get pretty comfortable with crazy, actually!



A must-watch: https://t.co/E0EE0HeMzC#DreamCrazier — Esther Choo MD MPH (@choo_ek) February 24, 2019

Yes! Let's get to it crazy ladies!