Nooooooo!!!! Woman Licks The Top Of A Blue Bell Ice Cream Tub, Then Puts It Back In The Grocery Store Freezer

No! No! No! NO! NO! NO! It's NOT ok to lick food on the grocery store shelf and then put it back! Did we learn nothing from Ariana Grande's donut scandal???

Apparently not, because here we go again...a woman has gone viral after video surfaced of her licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream. Now, that would be all fine and good if she took that same carton up to the checkout and walked out of the store with it. BUT, she didn't. Instead, she licked it and stuck it right back into the freezer.

WARNING! There is offensive language in this video.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Side note, this is why you should always pull from the back.