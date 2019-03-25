New Jersey HS Students Perform "Alien" For Their School Play

Think about your high school play. What did you perform? Shakespeare? Maybe Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility"? Or perhaps something like "Noises Off"?

While those are all great choices, NOTHING will ever compare to the onstage version of "Alien"!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

North Bergen High School gets a standing ovation for the most epic school play of all time by recreating an on stage version of Ridley Scott's hit film "Alien". And if you're wondering, they did NOT leave out the infamous alien bursting out of the chest scene.

A parent filmed the facehugger scene. pic.twitter.com/oamxaxikM2 — Paul Owens (@oh_pollo) March 23, 2019

Here's the coolest part...all the sets and costumes were made with recycled goods!