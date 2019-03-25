New Jersey HS Students Perform "Alien" For Their School Play

March 25, 2019
alien

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Think about your high school play. What did you perform? Shakespeare? Maybe Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility"? Or perhaps something like "Noises Off"?

While those are all great choices, NOTHING will ever compare to the onstage version of "Alien"!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

North Bergen High School gets a standing ovation for the most epic school play of all time by recreating an on stage version of Ridley Scott's hit film "Alien". And if you're wondering, they did NOT leave out the infamous alien bursting out of the chest scene.

The Xenomorph in all his glory. We soaked our Lambert in so much blood it rained on the screen. Come by North Bergen High School this Friday at 7p.m. It’s our last performance and we are pulling out all the stops:) Engineers, facebuggers, nostromsuits, chestbursters, decapitated robots, etc. The cast and crew did an amazing job Tuesday so the nerves are gone and we are ready to roll. $5 at the door:) #northbergenhighschool #northbergen #alien #xenomorph #alien40th #predator #schoolplay #highschoolplay #drama #dramaclub #ripley #ash #kane #lambert #dallas #parker #nostromo #ridleyscott @therealadamsavage @bensavage @volpinprops @legacyeffects @weta_digital @weta_digital @evilted_channel

A post shared by Steven Defendini (@defendinisart) on

“Alien” is the coolest Highschool play in the history of Highschool plays @lightscamerabarstool (via @defendinisart @bhsdrew)

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on

Here's the coolest part...all the sets and costumes were made with recycled goods!

