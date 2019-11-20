North Texas High School Goes “Phones Free” To Help Students Focus

You won’t find any kids playing on their cell phones at PACE High School in Duncanville.

The school has become the first in the area to go completely “phones free” during the day, locking their students’ phones away during school hours to help them better focus on their education. Student Matthew McKinney says not having his phone readily available has definitely helped him focus. “I have definitely noticed positive changes in the classroom," he said. "Just in general, I'm starting to forget my phone more and interact with people more.”

Video of North Texas high schoolers using pouches to go &#039;phones free&#039;

PACE is one of 12 schools in Texas using Yondr lockable pouches to go phones free.

Just received my YONDR pouches and unlocking kit. Ready to assess the impact of cell phones in the classroom next term. Should be interesting. pic.twitter.com/MMRy7TkmTi — Tyler Evans-Tokaryk (@UtmTyler) November 19, 2019

Once the school day ends, they go to the administrator’s office where their pouch can be unlocked.

Via WFAA