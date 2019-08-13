North Texas Man Impersonating A Police Officer Arrested After Pulling Over An Actual Cop

August 13, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Plano resident Kenneth Spence is not a police officer.

However, that did not stop him from pulling over citizens in his 2013 Ford Taurus.  The car had all the makings of an actual police vehicle, with a dash-mounted emergency light bar with red and blue lights, a flashing lights grill, and a siren.  He even looked the part, being dressed in police-like clothing, displaying police gear, and he was even carrying a gun.

However, his plan of impersonating an officer came to a halt in Anna, when he unknowingly pulled over an actual cop.

 

The off-duty officer took a photo of the vehicle, suspecting something was afoot, and filed a report through the Anna PD.  The vehicle was later found in Plano, and Spence was arrested and charged with impersonating a public servant.

As for the decked out Ford Taurus, the Anna Police Department has decided to put it to good use, and have added it to their fleet of vehicles.

