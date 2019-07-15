North Texas Wedding Photographer Goes Viral For Rant Slamming People Who Take Pictures At Weddings

The next time you attend a wedding, it would probably be best to keep your phone in your pockets or purses.

As much as you'd like to take a picture, leave that to the professionals, as evident from North Texas wedding photographer Hannah Stanley.

She as taking pictures of a wedding in Fort Worth, and was set up to capture the magical moment when the father and bride emerged to walk down the aisle. Unfortunately, as she was taking the perfect shot, a guest in attendance stuck out her iPhone to capture the moment as well, ruining Stanley's shot. She wrote in an epic rant on Facebook, "Are you going to print it out? Save it? Look at it every day? No."

She encourages guests at wedding to put their phones away and just enjoy the moment. She wrote, "They want you to witness their ceremony with your eyes and want to be present and witness this life-changing, once-in-a-lifetime fairytale opportunity. That moment goes by so quickly. Because if you take a picture and you live it through your phone, you didn't really see it. You just saw it through a screen"

Luckily, she was still able to grab plenty of great shots of the wedding, sans phones in the way.

Via Fox 4