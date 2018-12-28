Noticed Instagram Looking Different Yesterday? App Creators Claim It Was All A Big Mistake.

If you looked at Instagram yesterday and noticed a dramatic change in your feed and were upset...you were not alone.

But fear not! It was all just a big misunderstanding according to Instagram head honcho Adam Mosseri. If you happened to check your app late yesterday morning, you may have noticed your feed no longer scrolled vertically, but horizontally. It appeared similarly to how you would view Instagram stories, or as one person online put it, how you would view potential Tinder matches. Whether they were trying to emulate the dating app or not, people were NOT thrilled.

This new Instagram update pic.twitter.com/9rzcn607uF — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) December 27, 2018

“what do you think of the new #instagram update?”



Me: pic.twitter.com/Rqux9Mz4jd — Ajah Landlord -- (@Mikypool4u2c) December 27, 2018

Well, just a few hours after Instagram rolled out this update, the creators actually revealed it was all just a giant mistake, and they had no intention of changing the interface of the app in that fashion. They quickly corrected the "bug," and returned everyone's feed back to normal.

Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion. — Instagram (@instagram) December 27, 2018

Instagram head Adam Mosseri even tried to do some damage control himself, replying to people online upset with the update/"bug" personally.

Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated. -- — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

Just a test. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

Sorry for the confusion! Always trying new ideas, usually with a much smaller number of people... — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

Hopefully, Instagram can work on preventing these types of "bugs" from happening in the future!

Via Esquire