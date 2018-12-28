Noticed Instagram Looking Different Yesterday? App Creators Claim It Was All A Big Mistake.

December 28, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Instagram, Logo, iPhone, Woman, 2015

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

If you looked at Instagram yesterday and noticed a dramatic change in your feed and were upset...you were not alone.

But fear not!  It was all just a big misunderstanding according to Instagram head honcho Adam Mosseri.  If you happened to check your app late yesterday morning, you may have noticed your feed no longer scrolled vertically, but horizontally.  It appeared similarly to how you would view Instagram stories, or as one person online put it, how you would view potential Tinder matches.  Whether they were trying to emulate the dating app or not, people were NOT thrilled.

Well, just a few hours after Instagram rolled out this update, the creators actually revealed it was all just a giant mistake, and they had no intention of changing the interface of the app in that fashion.  They quickly corrected the "bug," and returned everyone's feed back to normal.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri even tried to do some damage control himself, replying to people online upset with the update/"bug" personally.  

Hopefully, Instagram can work on preventing these types of "bugs" from happening in the future!

Via Esquire

 

Tags: 
Instagram
Social Media
App
Update
Bug
Feed
Mistake
phone
android
iphone

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes