Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies Are The Newest Addition To The Girl Scout Cookie Lineup
January 3, 2019
As of yesterday, January 2nd, 2019, the Girl Scout Cookie season is upon us! You know what that means, time to stock up on the Thin Mints and Samoas. Just a few of our favorites. However, there is a new kid in town, Caramel Chocolate Chip!
According to People, this new cookie is "chewy and features rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt." And get this...it's gluten free!
Girl Scouts introduce new gluten-free cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip #GirlScouts #NewCookie https://t.co/7MHpng9GWP pic.twitter.com/AJCFURZ6mw— DAPULSE (@officialdapulse) January 3, 2019
Yummy! Who's going to send a Girl Scout our way?