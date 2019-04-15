Ariana Grande Surprised Coachella Fans With N'Sync Duet!

Coachella fans got a nice surprise on Sunday night! A performance by N'Sync!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Ariana Grande, during her performance at Coachella surprised everyone with her version of "Tearin' Up My Heart." Of course, it wouldn't be a great performance if she didn't also bring out N'Sync to sing along with her.

You may notice one face missing from the boy band. It looks like Justin Timberlake was not able to make the guest appearance. But come on, 4 out of 5 ain't bad!

 

