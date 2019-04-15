Ariana Grande Surprised Coachella Fans With N'Sync Duet!
April 15, 2019
Coachella fans got a nice surprise on Sunday night! A performance by N'Sync!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ariana Grande, during her performance at Coachella surprised everyone with her version of "Tearin' Up My Heart." Of course, it wouldn't be a great performance if she didn't also bring out N'Sync to sing along with her.
No way! Ariana Grande brought out NSYNC (minus Justin Timberlake) at Coachella and they performed one of my favourite songs! -- pic.twitter.com/vg31aVnIzs— -------------- (@norizzlepie) April 15, 2019
You may notice one face missing from the boy band. It looks like Justin Timberlake was not able to make the guest appearance. But come on, 4 out of 5 ain't bad!
Tune in now https://t.co/kRjOZ0KCue @coachella @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/fc1tOLyayb— *NSYNC (@NSYNC) April 15, 2019