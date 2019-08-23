The Ocean Floor Is Steadily Swallowing The Titanic

The RMS Titanic sunk into the Atlantic Ocean in the early morning hours on April 15, 1912.

Divers recently visited the wreckage for the first time in 14 years, where they discovered the ocean floor is slowly swallowing the sunken ship. Patrick Lahey, the president and co-founder of Triton Submarines, the team behind the exploration, said, “The most fascinating aspect was seeing how the Titanic is being consumed by the ocean and returning to its elemental form while providing refuge for a remarkably diverse number of animals.”

The exploration team dove down to film the Titanic with specially adapted cameras, in order to test if the 4K footage will make it possible to see the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. The dive team also laid a wreath and held a ceremony to honor the 1,517 passengers who died on the ship.

Via CNN