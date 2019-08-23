The Ocean Floor Is Steadily Swallowing The Titanic
The RMS Titanic sunk into the Atlantic Ocean in the early morning hours on April 15, 1912.
Divers recently visited the wreckage for the first time in 14 years, where they discovered the ocean floor is slowly swallowing the sunken ship. Patrick Lahey, the president and co-founder of Triton Submarines, the team behind the exploration, said, “The most fascinating aspect was seeing how the Titanic is being consumed by the ocean and returning to its elemental form while providing refuge for a remarkably diverse number of animals.”
The ocean floor is steadily swallowing up the Titanic as the ship becomes ravaged by metal-eating bacteria. For the first time in 14 years, a team of divers visited the wreck, some 4,000 meters below the surface of the water in the north Atlantic Ocean, to document the decomposition of the luxury ship that was once billed as “unsinkable.” The dive team laid a wreath and held a ceremony to honor the 1,517 people who died in ship's sinking in 1912.
The exploration team dove down to film the Titanic with specially adapted cameras, in order to test if the 4K footage will make it possible to see the wreck in augmented and virtual reality technology. The dive team also laid a wreath and held a ceremony to honor the 1,517 passengers who died on the ship.
Via CNN