Officials Searching For Winner Of $227 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas

You might want to check any lottery tickets you may have lying around the house.

The Texas Lottery is on the search for the person who purchased a winning lottery ticket in Austin that’s worth an incredible $227 million!

The ticket was sold at Lakeline Express Mart in Cedar Park, Texas, a suburb of Austin. At the time the ticket was purchased, the customer selected the cash value option, which amounts to a little over $157 million.

The winner will be taking home the largest prize payout to a single Texas Lottery player in history.

Via CNN