Ohio Police On The Lookout For A Stolen Roller Coaster

September 9, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Looping Roller Coaster, Amusement Park, Theme Park



Of all the things you think can be stolen, a roller coaster is probably on the bottom of your list.

However, that’s exactly what police in Ohio are faced with.  Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect who made off with a roller coaster from the Union County, Ohio fairgrounds last week.  Traffic cameras were able to snap a photo of the roller coaster as it made its way on a trailer attached to a pickup truck.

 

The coaster is part of a traveling carnival, and is designed for children, allowing it to fit entirely on a flatbed trailer.

Via KELO

