Ohio Police On The Lookout For A Stolen Roller Coaster

Of all the things you think can be stolen, a roller coaster is probably on the bottom of your list.

However, that’s exactly what police in Ohio are faced with. Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect who made off with a roller coaster from the Union County, Ohio fairgrounds last week. Traffic cameras were able to snap a photo of the roller coaster as it made its way on a trailer attached to a pickup truck.

Roller coaster stolen from Ohio fairgrounds, police say https://t.co/6QKuG3kZIp pic.twitter.com/p8mShosxwm — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 6, 2019

The coaster is part of a traveling carnival, and is designed for children, allowing it to fit entirely on a flatbed trailer.

Via KELO