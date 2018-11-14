Texans In Cold Weather Be Like...

November 14, 2018
cold_temperatures_thermometer
Brrrrrrrrr it's cold out there! With temperatures in North Texas getting below 30 degrees each and every night this week, it might be time to invest in a new coat.

Now, we Texans are warm blooded creatures. Thanks to our intensely hot summers, we can't handle the freezing cold weather. Heck, it gets below 60 degrees and we're wearing coats, Uggs, mittens, and earmuffs. So now that it's in the 30's, this full body coat might actually be able to keep you warm!

Can she even see???

 

