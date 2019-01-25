#TBT Pic Of Willie Nelson In A Bathtub Is Making The Rounds On Social Media

January 25, 2019
Miles In The Morning
willie_nelson

(Photo by Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com)

It's the original "Wet Willie"!!!!

Every Thursday is technically #TBT or Throwback Thursday. Anyone can take part, of course, but we always love to see what the celebs post on social media. Even better if it's a Texas celebrity!

While this pic doesn't come from an official Willie Nelson page, it's still AWESOME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Please allow us to present...Willie Nelson soaking in a hot tub! Complete with bubbles!

This is willie good content (u/TexGoose)

A post shared by Sorry, I'm Texan (@sorryimtexan) on

This just might be the greatest pic of all time. Now if only we knew the story behind it.

