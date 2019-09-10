Oldest Cadillac At Cadillac Ranch In Amarillo Set On Fire Overnight

The oldest Cadillac at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo was set on fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, they first received a call shortly after 2am calling them to the art installation, which was constructed in 1974. The oldest of the ten cadillacs at the ranch was set ablaze, though both the Potter County Fire Department and the Department of Public Safety confirmed that the structural integrity of the car was still sound.

Video of Cadillac Ranch catches fire

The fire was successfully put out, though no arrests were made at the scene.

Via My High Plains