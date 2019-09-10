Oldest Cadillac At Cadillac Ranch In Amarillo Set On Fire Overnight

September 10, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Car, Fire, Burning

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

The oldest Cadillac at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo was set on fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, they first received a call shortly after 2am calling them to the art installation, which was constructed in 1974.  The oldest of the ten cadillacs at the ranch was set ablaze, though both the Potter County Fire Department and the Department of Public Safety confirmed that the structural integrity of the car was still sound.

The fire was successfully put out, though no arrests were made at the scene.

Via My High Plains

 

Tags: 
Cadillac
Cadillac Ranch
Local
amarillo
Texas
Fire
Crime
Police
Burn

Recent Podcast Audio
Alex Luckey Demo 2.20.18 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes