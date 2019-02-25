Olivia Colman Gave The Most Adorable & Hilarious Oscar Speech EVER!

February 25, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Olivia_Coleman

(Photo by Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA)

It's safe to say Olivia Colman was not expecting to take home the Oscar last night. In fact, she was pulling for Glenn Close! However, fate had other ideas.

In case you missed it, Olivia Colman won Lead Actress for her work in the film, The Favourite. Unlike a lot of last night's winners, Colman did not have a speech prepared. And it was glorious!

She laughed, she cried, she thanked her cast mates and her children who may or may not have been watching. She also called out her husband for crying.

Speeches don't get anymore perfect that this one! Congrats Olivia!

 

 

 

