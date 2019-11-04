Olivia Newton-John’s "Grease" Outfit Earns $405,000 For Charity At Auction

Olivia Newton-John’s iconic leather outfit from Grease was recently put up for auction.

The outfit was among 500 items the actress put up, in order to raise money for her breast cancer charity. Newton-John is currently in her third fight against the disease. She told Reuters of her decision to auction off the items, “I’ve realized over the years, especially when you go through stuff, that stuff isn’t what’s important.”

Video of Olivia Newton-John auctions famous Grease outfit | Nine News Australia

An unnamed person bought both the leather jacket and pants Saturday evening, to the tune of $405,000, which was twice what the auction house was expected to get. Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, expected the pair of items to sell for $260,000. The jacket was purchased for $243,000, and the pants for $162,500.

The leather jacket and pants worn by Olivia Newton-John in "Grease" were sold for $405,700 at auction.



Part of the proceeds will go toward her cancer treatment center in Australia pic.twitter.com/MuAsRjoCcV — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) November 4, 2019

Also included in the auction was Newton-John’s custom Pink Ladies jacket, a signed Grease script, and her white cowboy boots from the 1980 flick Xanadu.

Via Fox News