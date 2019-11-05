Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson Welcomes First Child With Husband

Shawn Johnson is now a mother!

The Olympic Gold medalist welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her husband Andrew East. The 27-year-old took to Instagram to make the announcement.

The couple has not announced a name for their daughter yet.

sup @thefamilyeast #theeastfamily A post shared by Baby East (@theeastbaby) on Nov 4, 2019 at 10:34am PST

Their daughter comes after Johnson suffered a miscarriage in 2017. Johnson said in a video about their ordeal, “We never posted anything that raw and real before and it truly meant a lot to us. The outpouring of support that has come from us posting that video we could never imagine. Thousands and thousands of you have shared stories of miscarriages and it's just crazy to see how much it's been supported. We love you guys for it.”

Via Fox News