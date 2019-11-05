Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson Welcomes First Child With Husband

November 5, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Shawn Johnson, Andrew East, Red Carpet, ESPN The Party at Westworld, 2015

(Photo by AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Shawn Johnson is now a mother!

The Olympic Gold medalist welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her husband Andrew East. The 27-year-old took to Instagram to make the announcement.  

You are our everything. Welcome to the world baby girl. @andrewdeast @theeastbaby @thefamilyeast -- @tealephotography #theeastfamily

A post shared by Shawn Johnson East (@shawnjohnson) on

The couple has not announced a name for their daughter yet.

sup @thefamilyeast #theeastfamily

A post shared by Baby East (@theeastbaby) on

Their daughter comes after Johnson suffered a miscarriage in 2017.  Johnson said in a video about their ordeal, “We never posted anything that raw and real before and it truly meant a lot to us.  The outpouring of support that has come from us posting that video we could never imagine. Thousands and thousands of you have shared stories of miscarriages and it's just crazy to see how much it's been supported. We love you guys for it.”

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Shawn Johnson
Andrew East
olympics
Gold Medal
Baby. Mother
Child
family
Children