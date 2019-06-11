Quick! Someone Get Granny Off The Pole!

June 11, 2019
Miles In The Morning
stripper_pole

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Welcome to the stage...grandma!!!!!!!!!

It's summer. Everyone is ready to cut loose. Get in a little vacay time. Hit up some of the best bars in town. So no judgment here. However, if this was your grandma...that story might change just a little bit. On the one hand, you're impressed that she knows how to get down and have a good time. On the other hand, you may realize grandma's past might have involved working the stage a few times. And possibly for money.

Grandma Gone Wild (Via @j_legg94 )

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on

Just livin' her best life.

