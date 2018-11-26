Just A Dead Armadillo Drinking A Beer In The Middle Of The Road

Why not make the roadkill in Texas a little more fun?

Here in this great state of Texas, it's not too uncommon to find a dead armadillo on the side of the road. And let's be real, they aren't the prettiest of critters, especially when dead. Now, you could wait on the Solid Waste Division in DFW for pickup OR you could beautify him yourself.

It may sound weird, but just look what a beer can do to improve the view.

Awwwwww, at least he died happy. Maybe someone will add tiny cowboy boots later today.