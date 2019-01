Right our of our own backyard, straight out of Parker County, what could be the next big fashion statement in Texas..."Sqwerl Purses"!

By the way "sqwerl" means squirrel! While we don't know that these are real (hopefully not), they are certainly eye catching. And for a mere $5, you could have one!

Ooooo, trapped on the Brazus! These beauties are a steal!

Please don't be real! Please don't be real! Please don't real!