OMG! There's Chicken Fried Brisket In Garland, Texas!

January 31, 2019
Dear Lord in heaven, chicken fried brisket!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Fact: In Texas, especially in DFW, we're big fans of deep frying everything. Take a look at the great State Fair of Texas, you name it, we've fried it! Or so we thought!

Intrinsic Smokehouse in Garland just added a new item to their menu. Along the lines of chicken fried steak and chicken fried chicken...we now have chicken fried brisket! And of course it's smothered gravy!

Here's the deal, they down serve this dish every day. It's only served on Tuesdays from 5PM to close, unless they run out. Yum!!!!!!!!!!

Brisket
chicken fried brisket
Intrinsic Smokehouse
Garland
Texas

