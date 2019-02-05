Nothing To See Here, Just Oprah Passing Out Tequila Shots In Her Jammies

Oprah is a national treasure! She may be rich, she may be famous, but dang it, she's still one of us!

Ladies and gentlemen, allow us to present Oprah as you've never seen her before! While hosting a Girl's Getaway Cruise with all of her closest friends and fans, she played bartender for a night. While wearing her jammies, Oprah served up tequila shots to all her guests. And apparently, did one herself!

Obvious joke here...

"You get a shot.You get a shot. You get a shot. You get a shoooooooooooottttttttt!"