Whoa! That's A Big Hat Oprah's Wearing!

March 14, 2019
oprah

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Only Oprah could pull off 4 feet of hat!

The latest issue of O Magazine is out. As always, the cover features Oprah. This edition is all about the Earth, which features the former talk show host in the middle of the forest in a flowy red dress. She can also be seen sporting a hat, BUT that's not the hat we're talking about.

There were a few other pictures that surfaced of Oprah in this epic summer hat. It's the hat of all hats...or perhaps ate all the other hats.

Our April issue is available today! Swipe left to see how handy this hat came for @oprah in the Amazon ------

A post shared by O, The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) on

Wow! Yeah, that's quite a hat!

