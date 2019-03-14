Whoa! That's A Big Hat Oprah's Wearing!
Only Oprah could pull off 4 feet of hat!
The latest issue of O Magazine is out. As always, the cover features Oprah. This edition is all about the Earth, which features the former talk show host in the middle of the forest in a flowy red dress. She can also be seen sporting a hat, BUT that's not the hat we're talking about.
There were a few other pictures that surfaced of Oprah in this epic summer hat. It's the hat of all hats...or perhaps ate all the other hats.
Wow! Yeah, that's quite a hat!