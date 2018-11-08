Oprah's Favorite Things List Is Out!

November 8, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
oprah

(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Oprah's Favorite Things list is out for 2018!

Needless to say, but there's a little something in there for everyone. There are even gifts for your furbabies! Everything from stainless steel straws to truffle burger kits to a "Grow Your Own Christmas Tree" kit. You can check out the entire list HERE.

Ok, how many of these products do you think Oprah has really used?

Tags: 
Oprah
favorite things
list
gifts
Presents
o magazine

Recent Podcast Audio
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes