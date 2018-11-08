It's the most wonderful time of the year! Oprah's Favorite Things list is out for 2018!

Needless to say, but there's a little something in there for everyone. There are even gifts for your furbabies! Everything from stainless steel straws to truffle burger kits to a "Grow Your Own Christmas Tree" kit. You can check out the entire list HERE.

Can you believe it? Halloween is behind us. Elections have passed & we're into “the most wonderful time of the year”! I’ve been busy curating delights for foodies, fashionistas, techies, EVERYBODY! Please enjoy more than a few of my Faaaavorite Things. https://t.co/lETHs8frVC pic.twitter.com/Ax90t2JH4S — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 7, 2018

Ok, how many of these products do you think Oprah has really used?