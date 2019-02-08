Oreo, The Real-Life Raccoon Behind Guardians Of The Galaxy's Rocket, Has Died

Nooooooooooo!!!!!! Rocket from Guardians of the Galaxy has passed away. For clarification, not Bradley Cooper, who is the voice of Rocket in the movies. This is Oreo, the real-life raccoon inspiration behind the character.

Apparently, Oreo passed away early Thursday morning after a brief illness. His human Quinta Layla made the announcement via Facebook, saying...

"Our hearts are broken as we have lost our best friend, our Guardian of our Galaxy Mr. Oreo Raccoon. Oreo passed away in the early hours of this morning after a very short illness. Many thanks to our wonderful vets for their compassion and care."

Rest in peace, Oreo.