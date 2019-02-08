Oreo, The Real-Life Raccoon Behind Guardians Of The Galaxy's Rocket, Has Died

February 8, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
raccoon
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Nooooooooooo!!!!!! Rocket from Guardians of the Galaxy has passed away. For clarification, not Bradley Cooper, who is the voice of Rocket in the movies. This is Oreo, the real-life raccoon inspiration behind the character.

Apparently, Oreo passed away early Thursday morning after a brief illness. His human Quinta Layla made the announcement via Facebook, saying...

"Our hearts are broken as we have lost our best friend, our Guardian of our Galaxy Mr. Oreo Raccoon. Oreo passed away in the early hours of this morning after a very short illness. Many thanks to our wonderful vets for their compassion and care."

Rest in peace, Oreo.

 

Tags: 
Guardians Of The Galaxy
raccoon
Rocket
oreo
died
passed away

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes