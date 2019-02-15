Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Are Engaged!

It's official. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged!

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor popped the question sometime last night, on Valentine's Day. Both Katy and Orlando shared a pic together with the ring on full display. BTW, it's not the tractional diamond ring. In fact, it's a flower (like a bloom), with a pink diamond in the center.

full bloom A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 15, 2019 at 2:07am PST

Katy's mom, Mary, broke the news first on Facebook. Apparently the two got engaged under a giant heart of roses.

OMG-- mom is engaged ❤️ so happy for both of them ... perfect couple ❤️-- @katyperry

If anyone has a video of the proposal I’m sure we would all love to see it -- @MaryArise pic.twitter.com/kyhSXQ8bGA — Beth_Scherzy_Derulo_Perry (@Scherzy1_Derulo) February 15, 2019

Congrats to the happy couple!