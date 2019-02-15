Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Are Engaged!

February 15, 2019
It's official. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged!

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor popped the question sometime last night, on Valentine's Day. Both Katy and Orlando shared a pic together with the ring on full display. BTW, it's not the tractional diamond ring. In fact, it's a flower (like a bloom), with a pink diamond in the center. 

Katy's mom, Mary, broke the news first on Facebook. Apparently the two got engaged under a giant heart of roses.

Congrats to the happy couple!

