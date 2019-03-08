Rami Malek Has A Dog Twin!

March 8, 2019
Rami_Malek

(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

How do you know when you've made it? Like really made it? Sure you can win the Oscar. Your movie can bring in a crazy amount of money and have an extended stay in movie theaters. However, you're not a true star until you have a dog that looks exactly like you!

Rami Malek is probably still flying high after his big Oscar win for Bohemian Rhapsody. BUT, does he know he has a doggie doppelganger?

Rami Malek's doggelganger - An update.

A post shared by imgur (@imgur) on

And the Dog-scar goes to...this little guy for being Rami Malek's twin!!!

