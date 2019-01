Gotta love our Texas weather. Even while we're right smack dab in the middle of winter, you can't really ever know what the weather will do on a day to day basis. Think about it, how many times just in January has is been in the high 60s one day, then plummets into the 20s?!?!?!?!?!

Well, we've found the perfect meme for this weird Texas weather.

Yep, that's 100% accurate!