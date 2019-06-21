Ozzy Osbourne To Provide Voice For "King Thrash" In "Trolls World Tour"

June 21, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Ozzy Osbourne, Unimpressed, Train, Staring, Sunglasses, 2018

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Ozzy Osbourne is here to defend the honor of rock!

And he will do so within the confines of a children's animated movie, as the Prince of Darkness is want to do.

It was just announced that Ozzy will provide the voice for "King Trash," the main villain in the upcoming sequel to the 2016 animated film Trolls, Troll World Tour.

King Trash is the leader of of the troll land devoted to rock, and wants to take over and destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme.  Sounds awesome!

Trolls World Tour features an incredible musical voice cast, including Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Anna Kendrick, and Mary J Blige.  

The movie opens in theaters April 17, 2020!

Via Louder Sound

