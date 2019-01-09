Remember The Baby With Really Good Hair? She Just Got A Pantene Deal!
Just last year, baby Chanco went viral for her amazing hair. The kicker here is that she had these luxurious locks from the very start. She was born with a full head of hair, long, thick, and camera ready! Have a look for yourself...
Now, just before Christmas on December 23rd, Chanco celebrated her first birthday! Which apparently came with a Pantene deal! Weirdly, Chanco's 300,000 Instagram fans have been pushing for her very own Pantene ad since the beginning. So much so that Pantene agreed!
On Monday, Chanco made her Pantene debut in Japan!!!
And she's starring in her very own digital short, The Hairy Tale.