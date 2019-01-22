Conan O'Brien Has An Official Pantone Color: Team Coco Orange
January 22, 2019
If you ever wanted to paint your walls in comedian Conan O'Brien...now you can!
As weird as it sounds, Team Coco Orange is the latest color released by the Pantone Color Institute. Now, it's not the official color of 2019, however it is a color that celebrates one of our favorite late night talk show host.
#Repost @pantone ・・・ Defining a new era in multi-platform comedy, Conan O’Brien is debuting a new 30-minute late-night show on TBS. To celebrate, the Pantone Color Institute worked with Team Coco to define and create an official CONAN color: Team Coco Orange.
In case you haven't heard, Conan is unveiling a new 30 minute show on TBS! Naturally, that calls for an official Conan color!