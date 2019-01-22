Conan O'Brien Has An Official Pantone Color: Team Coco Orange

January 22, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
conan_obrien

(Photo by Dave Paulson / The Tennessean)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

If you ever wanted to paint your walls in comedian Conan O'Brien...now you can!

As weird as it sounds, Team Coco Orange is the latest color released by the Pantone Color Institute. Now, it's not the official color of 2019, however it is a color that celebrates one of our favorite late night talk show host.

#Repost @pantone ・・・ Defining a new era in multi-platform comedy, Conan O’Brien is debuting a new 30-minute late-night show on TBS. To celebrate, the Pantone Color Institute worked with Team Coco to define and create an official CONAN color: Team Coco Orange.

A post shared by CONAN (@teamcoco) on

In case you haven't heard, Conan is unveiling a new 30 minute show on TBS! Naturally, that calls for an official Conan color!

Tags: 
Conan O'Brien
team coco
orange
tbs
TV Show
Pantone

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes