Conan O'Brien Has An Official Pantone Color: Team Coco Orange

If you ever wanted to paint your walls in comedian Conan O'Brien...now you can!

As weird as it sounds, Team Coco Orange is the latest color released by the Pantone Color Institute. Now, it's not the official color of 2019, however it is a color that celebrates one of our favorite late night talk show host.

In case you haven't heard, Conan is unveiling a new 30 minute show on TBS! Naturally, that calls for an official Conan color!