Paralyzed Veteran Becomes First To Successfully Complete A Marathon

Last week, retired Army Sgt. Theresa Vereline became the first paralyzed American to compete a marathon, after she walked across the finish line at the New York City marathon.

Vereline said in a press release, “Words cannot express the feelings I had crossing the finish line. This has been a dream of mine, and I hope I can serve as an inspiration to others that you too can achieve what seems like the impossible -- especially all of the disabled children I meet across the country.”

Vereline walked the entire 26.2 miles, despite between paralyzed from the chest down, thanks to her ReWalk 5.0 Exoskeleton suit.

Video of Paralyzed veteran completes NYC marathon in robotic exoskeleton

Vereline completed the marathon over the course of three days, beginning with 10 miles on the first two days, November 1 and 2, and the last 6.2 miles on November 3, walking across the finish line at 6:35 Sunday evening.

Via CNET