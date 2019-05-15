Wanna Play A Prank? Send This Game Of Thrones 1B Piece Lego Set To A Parent You Know!

FACT: Kids of all ages love Legos! Also FACT: Parents hate Legos. And for a number of reasons...lost pieces, stepping on a rogue Lego in the middle of the night, and more than likely they know at least one kid who has swallowed one or two which ultimately ended with a trip to the doctor.

With all that being said, we still buy them!

Well, Lego is out with a brand new set. In honor of the series finale, you can now purchase Kings Landing from Game of Thrones. All one billion plus pieces could be yours! Not to mention, there are only two colors (gray and brown), which in no way will get confusing while assembling. NOT AT ALL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Ok, mom and dad, were you sweating? Did you cringe in fear? Don't worry, we're just messing with you! This is NOT a real Lego product, just a joke that went viral on Instagram. But honestly, it a great prank. so maybe send this pic to a parent you love. Tell them you just ordered one for their kids. Watch the hilarity ensue!