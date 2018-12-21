Paris Hilton Is Keeping The $2 Million Engagement Ring Her Ex Proposed With

Paris Hilton became engaged to model and actor Chris Zylka last January.

Last month, the couple called off the engagement, with Hilton saying she wanted to take time to “focus on her business.” She wished Zylka the best, but she’s decided to keep the monstrous ring he proposed to her with.

Paris Hilton is keeping her $2 million engagement ring from ex https://t.co/s153fGmyBr pic.twitter.com/iheWAeqz91 — New York Post (@nypost) December 20, 2018

The 20-carat ring, from celebrity jeweler Michael Greene, is valued at $2 Million, and she decided to keep it simple because, according to Hilton, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.” Hilton said during an interview, “The person who we got it from got millions and millions of dollars of free publicity. I love how social media has basically become a new form of money. It’s pretty sick.”

Zylka reportedly wants the ring back, but a source close to the couple told Page Six, “The ring is hers.”

Via Page Six