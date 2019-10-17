Passenger Wears Five Pounds Of Clothes To Avoid Airline Luggage Fees

Overweight baggage fees can really clog up your vacation budget.

Gel Rodriguez knew this, and came up with an ingenious way to make sure her bag weighed in low enough to avoid those extra fees.

Rather than pack light, Rodriguez decided to wear five pounds of clothes in order to reduce the weight of her suitcase from 9kg (about 20 pounds) to 6.5 kg (about 14 pounds).

Rodriguez said she didn’t want to pay the extra fee because the excess weight was

“so small.”

She did have some word of caution for anyone who wants to try the stunt in the future. Rodriguez warned that it “was really hot.”

Via News.com.au