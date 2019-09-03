Paul McCartney’s Grandson Mugged At Knifepoint

September 3, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Paul McCartney, Concert, Bass, Marcus Amphitheater, Summerfest, 2019

(Photo by Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

According to a new interview, Paul McCartney’s grandson was recently robbed by a mugger with a knife.

McCartney didn’t reveal what grandson it was, only that he felt like a “coward” after it happened.  McCartney told the Times, “He was saying the worst thing was that he should have just thumped the guy; he came back and felt a coward.  I said, ‘No, no, no, no! The guy had a knife and you don’t know, the guy might be able to use that knife.’”

The robbers were able to snag the cell phone of the former Beatle’s grandson.

In discussing his grandson’s ordeal, McCartney also recalled a time he was also mugged.  He admitted, “When I was a kid it was four guys and they nicked my watch.  I was of a similar age. I just happened to be on my own, bigger kids came along and it was the same feeling. [I thought at the time] ‘I have got to learn karate and be a black belt — and then I’ll get ’em!’ It was the worst thing.”

Via NME

Tags: 
Paul McCartney
The Beatles
Grandson
Robbed
Mugged
cell phone
Robbery
Crime
Police
Grandpa
family
Music News

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes