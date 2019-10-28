Paul Rudd Dresses As “Weird Al” Even Though Daughter Dresses As Character From His Movie
When you’re the daughter of a Marvel superhero, Halloween should be a pretty easy occasion, right?
This year, Paul Rudd’s daughter dressed as The Wasp, from her father’s movie Ant-Man and the Wasp.
It could be obvious that Rudd would follow suit and dress as Ant-Man, right?
Wrong.
Instead, Rudd bucked his daughter, and decided to dress as Weird Al Yankovic.
Imagine. She's got her Avengers candy bag. She's dressed up as The Wasp for Halloween, escorted by her father, Paul Rudd, who played Ant-Man, in the actual blockbuster film, Ant-Man and the Wasp.— Garrett Gilchrist (@TygerbugGarrett) October 27, 2019
But he's decided to go as Weird Al Yankovic pic.twitter.com/cV08EtIGye
According to Rudd, the script for the third installment in the Anti-Man series is completed.
Via Comic Book