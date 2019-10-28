Paul Rudd Dresses As “Weird Al” Even Though Daughter Dresses As Character From His Movie

When you’re the daughter of a Marvel superhero, Halloween should be a pretty easy occasion, right? 

This year, Paul Rudd’s daughter dressed as The Wasp, from her father’s movie Ant-Man and the Wasp. 

It could be obvious that Rudd would follow suit and dress as Ant-Man, right?

Wrong.

Instead, Rudd bucked his daughter, and decided to dress as Weird Al Yankovic.

 

According to Rudd, the script for the third installment in the Anti-Man series is completed.  

