Arlington's own Pentatonix is in the Christmas spirit. Last week, they kicked things off with their Christmas special on NBC. This week, they dropped a brand new Christmas album!

On sale as of Friday, Christmas is Here. You can actually download or stream it HERE. But first, let's take a listen to their latest single. Ladies and gents, here's "What Christmas Means To Me."

Video of [OFFICIAL VIDEO] What Christmas Means To Me - Pentatonix

Of course we love it! Like there was ever a question.